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Burnley are considering former Rangers boss Russell Martin as a contender to take over at Turf Moor.

Martin’s spell at Ibrox, his most recent managerial role, proved disastrous as he lasted just 123 days, making him the shortest-serving manager in the Gers’ history.

When the Englishman departed, the Glasgow giants were sitting eighth in the Scottish Premiership and had managed to win only one of their seven league matches.

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Richard Keys even insisted that those responsible for appointing Martin should also face consequences for the decision.

Despite all the criticism that followed his exit, one journalist maintained that Martin ‘will be a top manager’ in the future.

The former Southampton boss also entered the frame for a return to St Mary’s last November and former EFL star Adrian Clarke said at the time it would not have been the worst appointment.

Martin has recently emerged as an option for Leicester City following their relegation into League One.

Job MK Dons Swansea City Southampton Rangers Russell Martin’s managerial jobs

Current head coach Gary Rowett has yet to officially leave his position, though indications have continued to point towards a departure from the King Power.

The Foxes interest in Martin is not new either, with the club having also been linked with him last summer before eventually appointing Martin Cifuentes.

Now, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Martin is ‘also in Burnley’s picture’ alongside Leicester as both clubs assess their managerial options.

The Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League and parted ways with Scott Parker by mutual consent in April, with Mike Jackson taking charge on an interim basis for the remainder of the campaign.

Since then, a number of names had been linked with the Turf Moor vacancy, with suggestions that Steven Gerrard had given the green light to the move, while Cardiff City boss Brian Barry-Murphy had also been mentioned.

No appointment has yet been finalised and Martin has now emerged as a potential candidate.

Burnley advisor Monchi, who only took up his advisory role in May, has ‘asked about’ Martin as the club continue to evaluate the available options.

Further developments are expected in the coming days as Martin weighs up whether his next managerial challenge could come in the Championship or in League One.

Either way, the next move could prove a significant one for the Englishman’s managerial career as he looks to rebuild his reputation following his difficult spell at Ibrox.