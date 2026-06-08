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Celtic forward Daizen Maeda is of the belief that he has the tools to keep Denzel Dumfries in check should he be handed a starting role for Japan in their opening World Cup fixture against the Netherlands.

The World Cup gets under way on Thursday, and the 28-year-old has earned a place in Japan’s squad for a second consecutive tournament after featuring three times at the 2022 edition.

Fresh from helping Celtic secure a Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double, Maeda arrives in North America on the back of a standout season.

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Reims’ Keito Nakamura has been preferred to Maeda in Japan’s last two matches, but the Celtic attacker will be hoping his recent form is enough to earn a place in head coach Hajime Moriyasu’s starting lineup when the tournament gets under way.

The Blue Samurai have been drawn alongside the Netherlands, Sweden and Tunisia in Group F, with Ronald Koeman’s side providing the first test on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Texas.

While the 28-year-old is most often deployed through the middle at Parkhead, he typically operates from the left flank for his national team.

After registering 27 goal contributions last season, the pacey attacker will be hoping for a starting berth and, if selected, could find himself matched up against Netherlands wing-back Denzel Dumfries.

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The Celtic star admitted he is uncertain what role Moriyasu has in mind for him against the Dutch, though he made no secret of his desire to feature further forward.

He also acknowledged the challenge posed by Dumfries, believing his speed could be a useful weapon in that battle.

Maeda further suggested he would need to be clever in his approach, indicating that alternative methods rather than traditional aerial contests may offer the best route to nullifying the Netherlands international’s impact.

The 28-year-old said via Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “I don’t know if I’m going to play as a wing-back or not, that’s up to Moriyasu.

“But there are many players who can play as a shadow striker and have scoring ability, so I hope I can play in that role.

“I think I can stop him [Dumfries] with my speed.

“If I go into the aerial duel in a normal way, I won’t win.

“So I will try out various tactics

“I can try to get in front of him or let another player engage in the aerial duel while I move in.”

Japan’s best World Cup performance remains a run to the round of 16, a stage they have reached in four of their last seven tournament appearances.

With established internationals such as Leeds United’s Ao Tanaka and Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada in the squad, Moriyasu’s side will be looking to improve on that record in North America.

At Parkhead, Martin O’Neill is now set to remain in charge following last season’s domestic success.

He got the best out of Maeda at crucial points and will want to do so again.

Attention will now turn to the summer transfer window and whether the Bhoys can strengthen sufficiently to make a greater impact on the European stage next season.