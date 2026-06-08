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Juventus have been in contact with the entourage of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez ‘in the last few hours’ as they continue to explore signing the Argentine.

Currently on international duty with Argentina, the 33-year-old’s club career remains a matter of debate.

It was suggested last summer that the chance of a move away from Aston Villa was very high, but Martinez stayed put at Villa Park.

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Staying at Aston Villa proved to be a good decision for Martinez as he won the Europa League and finished in a top four spot.

Whether Martinez will still be at Aston Villa to enjoy the Champions League though is now unclear, with Juventus keen.

Juventus have been looking for a new goalkeeper and were hopeful of signing Alisson, but Liverpool’s no deal stance surprised Bianconeri CEO Damien Comolli.

Martinez is someone Juventus have turned to, along with Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario, and they have taken fresh action.

Goalkeeper Club Juan Musso Atletico Madrid Geronimo Rulli Marseille Emi Martinez Aston Villa Santiago Beltran River Plate Goalkeepers in the Argentina squad

Juventus have had contact with the entourage of Martinez ‘in the last few hours’, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

However, there are hurdles to be overcome with the Villans sticking to a €10m price tag and the Argentine having a high salary of €7m per season.

They have plans to push for the goalkeeper, given that he is their priority target, but it is unclear if they can match his Villa wage.

If Aston Villa do cash in on Martinez then they will need to back Unai Emery with another goalkeeper.

Villa have shown interest in Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper Lucas Chevalier, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

Martinez is heading off with Argentina to the World Cup, something which will put a resolution over his club future on the back-burner.

That would also mean Aston Villa would have to wait until later in the summer to discover if Martinez will be staying.