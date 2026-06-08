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West Brom coach Damia Abella is ‘set to leave’ the Hawthorns this summer, with boss James Morrison already looking for a replacement, according to club insider EyaWeGew.

Morrison kept West Brom afloat in the Championship in the recent season in style and his impact saw him handed the job on a permanent basis.

Abella, who has been working as a first team coach and analyst, hailed the Baggies’ decision to appoint Morrison when it was announced, stressing his delight.

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The former Barcelona player wrote on X: “The club couldn’t be in better hands. We all love you, Mozza.”

Abella though will not be part of the next chapter at West Brom under Morrison as he is departing the club.

The Spaniard is ‘set to leave’ and though the reasons he is departing remain unclear, Morrison is ‘already eyeing up his replacement’.

Morrison does not just want to replace Abella though as he is also looking to bring in an experienced coach to help him for next term.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The young boss appears to want a steady experienced right hand to help him navigate the choppy waters of the Championship.

It has been suggested that Morrison might lose assistant Matt Gill and if that happens then the need for another backroom face would be increased further.

Gill could be tempted by the prospect of a reunion with Leicester City linked Russell Martin, who he worked with at MK Dons, Southampton and Rangers.

West Brom were warned about giving Morrison the managerial reins last season, but he silenced the doubters in style as the Baggies survived.

Now he will want to do all he can to make sure West Brom hit the ground running in the new campaign and putting the foundations in place over pre-season will be crucial.

A settled backroom team would aid that process and Morrison will surely want that to happen sooner rather than later.