Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Southampton full-back Yukinari Sugawara’s future is unlikely to be settled before the summer World Cup, with Werder Bremen hopeful of keeping him after his loan spell last season.

The Japan international arrived at the Bundesliga outfit last summer on a season-long loan that included an option to buy, following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship.

Sugawara quickly established himself as a key figure for Die Werderaner, featuring in 31 Bundesliga matches while operating primarily at right-back, although he was also pushed further forward when required, contributing six assists across the campaign.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

A permanent switch to Werder Bremen is believed to carry a fee of around €6m, although last month it was suggested the German club were hoping to reduce the asking price by entering negotiations with Southampton.

The 25-year-old has already endured a lengthy wait for clarity over his future, with no firm decision reached before the end of the season, and it now appears that uncertainty could stretch beyond the World Cup.

According to German outlet DeichStube, Werder Bremen remain hopeful of retaining the defender, but any resolution is unlikely before the showpiece tournament gets under way later this week.

Sugawara, who is currently with Japan’s 26-man squad in Nashville ahead of this weekend’s opening World Cup fixture against the Netherlands, appears set to head into the tournament with his club future still up in the air.

Player English club Kaoru Mitoma Brighton Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace Ao Tanaka Leeds United England based players in latest Japan squad

The defender arrived at St Mary’s from Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2024, putting pen to paper on a deal that runs until 2028.

He has made 35 appearances for Southampton and registered two goal contributions, but with an immediate return to the Premier League not secured, the Japan international is unlikely to be enthusiastic about heading back to his parent club.

Southampton’s failure to secure promotion could leave them more open to player sales this summer, a factor that may ultimately work in Werder Bremen’s favour as they push to make Sugawara’s move permanent.

Werder Bremen will be wary of the World Cup acting as a shop window for Sugawara to attract more interest.