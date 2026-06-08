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Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has praised Roberto De Zerbi’s approach in the transfer market, while insisting Spurs still require another playmaker this summer.

Spurs are already active in the market as they look to rebuild following back-to-back 17th-place finishes in the Premier League.

Andrew Robertson has officially joined the club on a free transfer as the first signing of the De Zerbi era, after the project presented by Spurs proved decisive in convincing the left-back to head to north London.

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Another free transfer is also edging closer, with Marcos Senesi on course to join Spurs from Bournemouth despite being chased by a host of clubs.

Even with those two defensive additions, Tottenham are not prepared to stop strengthening at the back and could soon ‘focus on’ centre-back Gleison Bremer, with an offer potentially on the horizon.

The Lilywhites are also continuing talks with Brighton over a move for Jan Paul van Hecke, who is highly regarded by the Italian tactician.

Tottenham could see defensive exits, with Radu Dragusin drawing interest and Cristian Romero linked with a move away.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Roberts admits he has been encouraged by the profile of players De Zerbi is targeting and pointed to Van Hecke and Senesi as additions who could significantly strengthen the club’s backline alongside Robertson.

He also feels Tottenham still need further reinforcements, including a playmaker to help James Maddison in the absence of the injured Xavi Simons, along with additions in central midfield and up front.

He thanked the Italian boss for quickly restoring belief among the fanbase and insisted it is now up to the players to deliver on the pitch.

Roberts wrote on X: “Obviously until deals are done and over the line you never know.

“But I am really impressed with the way Roberto is getting in proven Premier League players who also stay fit and play games.

“The Brighton centre half and Senesi would be super additions along with Robertson.

“With Xavi out we will need a player maker [sic] to help Maddison.

“And another centre midfielder and centre forward and we can really have a fantastic season.

“Once again thanks Roberto for giving us fans the belief back so quickly now the players need to do the business.”

De Zerbi is expected to oversee something of an exodus, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario another player who could leave north London this summer.

Manor Solomon, who spent the season on loan at Fiorentina, could go, with Fabio Paratici trying to get a discount on the €10m option to buy clause.

Luka Vuskovic, who shone on loan at Hamburg, is suggested to be prepared to move on.