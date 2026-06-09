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Crystal Palace target Lassine Sinayoko has been overwhelmingly chosen as Auxerre’s player of the season by the French club’s supporters.

Sinayoko joined Auxerre in 2017 and first made an impression in the reserve side, where he began his development.

Two years later, following impressive displays, the centre-forward signed his first professional deal with Auxerre in June 2019 and made his senior debut in April 2021.

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This season, the 26-year-old caught the eye with a string of strong performances in Ligue 1, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 32 appearances.

The Malian striker ended the campaign on a high, netting five goals in the club’s last five league fixtures.

He has been heavily linked with a summer move, with Crystal Palace among the clubs considering a swoop as they look to reshape their attacking options.

However, the striker has insisted he remains calm ahead of the opening of the transfer window, treating any links with a healthy dose of scepticism.

Club Years Auxerre B 2017-2021 Auxerre 2021- Lassine Sinayoko’s career history

With the Eagles already impressed by Sinayoko, Auxerre fans have now had their say in a fan poll carried out by French outlet ICI Auxerre.

AJA supporters placed the Malian striker at the top of their rankings with 41 per cent of the vote, earning him the honorary title of Auxerre’s player of the season.

With uncertainty still surrounding the future of Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Juventus keeping the Eagles star on their radar in the summer transfer window, Sinayoko could provide an attractive option for the Glaziers ahead of next season.

However, with the numbers the striker has produced and his clear popularity among the supporters, other clubs are likely to take note of the 26-year-old, as Crystal Palace are yet to make an official move for the striker.

After lifting the Conference League to claim the first major European trophy in their 121-year history, the Eagles are looking to strengthen their squad with quality additions this summer.

Crystal Palace are ‘closely monitoring the situation’ of Krepin Diatta as they face ‘fierce’ competition for the Senegalese winger’s signature.

Palace are also among the clubs interested in Watford attacker Othmane Maamma, ‘who could spark a summer bidding war’ with Everton also keen.