Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Juventus ‘have enquired’ about two Tottenham Hotspur stars beyond goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, as they aim to do business with Spurs this summer.

Following a disappointing end to the 2025/26 season, which saw them miss out on the Champions League, the Bianconeri are looking to invest in the transfer market to strengthen their existing unit.

Adding a goalkeeper is key for Juventus in the coming months and the had been hoping to secure Liverpool‘s Alisson.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Liverpool are now unwilling to sell Alisson and Juventus have been looking at other options, including Tottenham shot-stopper Vicario.

Juventus have had contact over putting a potential deal for Vicario in place, but he is not the only Tottenham player they have shown interest in.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Juventus ‘have enquired’ about left-back Destiny Udogie and striker Richarlison.

Udogie especially is highly rated by Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti and it is suggested the defender ‘is considering a return to his homeland’ this summer.

Left-back option Souza Destiny Udogie Andrew Robertson Djed Spence Ben Davies Micky van de Ven Tottenham’s left-back options

Competition in the left-back slot at Tottenham has now increased following the arrival of Andrew Robertson from Liverpool and Udogie could view Juventus as a good escape route.

Brazilian Souza, landed in January, is also a left-back, while Djed Spence can operate in the role, making competition tough.

Richarlison is not high up on Juventus’ wish list as they are more keen on Alexander Sorloth and Randal Kolo Munai.

If either of those swoops do not happen then Juventus could switch their attention towards Richarlison.

The Brazilian has not lived up to expectations since he was secured in a big money deal from Everton and Roberto De Zerbi may well be open to cashing in.

De Zerbi is expected to oversee a huge turnover of players in north London this summer as Spurs bid to never again be at risk of relegation out of the Premier League.