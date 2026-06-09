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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has spoken highly ofSpurs boss Roberto De Zerbi, crediting him as one of the key figures behind the club’s survival, despite finding himself on the fringes under the Italian’s stewardship.

The Lilywhites’ Premier League status came under serious threat last season, as they were dragged into a relegation scrap after a difficult start to 2026 in which their first win did not arrive until April.

De Zerbi was brought in to steady the ship and, despite doubts over his credentials, the 47-year-old delivered eleven points from seven matches to secure safety, an achievement former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp said would cement ‘hero status’.

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In De Zerbi’s seven games at the helm, Bergvall was handed just one start, coming in the opening fixture, a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, in which he played just over an hour.

Thereafter, he was largely limited to substitute appearances, before being left out entirely of the final two matches as his team-mates secured results to preserve Spurs’ Premier League status.

Bergvall reflected on the situation, recognising the Italian’s role in steering the club to safety and suggesting that the former Marseille manager had done a good job.

The Swedish starlet indicated that the decision to retain the tactician is understandable given his contribution, adding that his spell out of the side was relatively brief.

Club Years Brommapojkarna 2021-2022 Djurgarden 2023-2024 Tottenham Hotspur 2024- Lucas Bergvall’s career history

The 20-year-old said in an interview via Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “He has done well.

“He is one of the reasons why we are still in the league.

“It is clear that he will stay.

“It was only a few games [that I was benched].”

Bergvall also addressed summer exit speculation, saying it is not his focus after a tough season and that his attention is on the upcoming World Cup.

“It’s not something I’m focusing on right now.

“It’s been a tough season, as I said.

“But now the focus is on the World Cup and being here.”

The Tottenham Hotspur playmaker is currently in North America with his national team squad, who begin their campaign on Monday against Tunisia.

Sweden face a testing group in Group F, with fixtures against Japan and the Netherlands completing their group-stage schedule.

The 20-year-old, already capped ten times and involved in the friendlies earlier this month against Norway and Greece, will be hoping for a more prominent role under Graham Potter than he experienced under De Zerbi.

Bergvall’s contract in north London runs until 2031, leaving Tottenham with a significant decision over his long-term future, with a loan move also a possibility for next season.