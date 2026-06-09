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Leeds United are looking to keep hold of experienced goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a new contract, according to The Athletic.

Darlow joined Leeds from Newcastle United in 2023 after the Whites beat Bournemouth to his signature, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal that expires at the end of this month.

The Welsh goalkeeper has admitted Leeds came calling at the right time, revealing that being third choice at St James’ Park was not an appealing prospect for him.

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First-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri, who arrived in the summer, suffered an injury ahead of the October international break, opening the door for Darlow to establish himself in Daniel Farke’s starting lineup.

In the recent Premier League season, the 35-year-old made 22 appearances for the Whites, keeping five clean sheets.

With Darlow’s contract with Leeds set to expire at the end of the month, there has been speculation about whether the club would look to keep him.

And Leeds are expected to put fresh terms to Darlow to keep him at Elland Road into next season.

Commentator Adam Pope also believes that the 35-year-old has done enough to earn himself a new deal.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

However, Leeds have also been urged to sign another goalkeeper as they plan for the future, given Darlow is now 35.

If Darlow does stay then it raises question marks over the future of Perri, who arrived expecting to be number 1, but is now behind the Welshman in the pecking order.

If Leeds can get Darlow locked down it will be a boost as they seek to push ahead with other transfer business.

The Whites have been handed a boost in their pursuit of highly rated Tromso defender Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh, with a potential move to 1. FC Koln at risk of collapsing.

Leeds will soon hold discussions with Joe Gelhardt regarding his future, with Rangers continuing to monitor the striker.

With uncertainty still surrounding where Largie Ramazani will play next season, former Valencia goalkeeper is sure that the Leeds winger will have ‘a lot of say’ over where he goes this summer.