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Sevilla want to sign Odysseas Vlachodimos from Newcastle United, but they are also aware that it will be difficult as the Magpies are looking to secure a significant transfer fee for the custodian.

The Greece international had a brilliant loan last season at the Spanish outfit, who finished only a point above the relegation zone in La Liga.

Even though he conceded 52 goals in 33 La Liga games while keeping only five clean sheets, his saves kept them from slipping.

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Sevilla have been looking to keep hold of the 32-year-old, as the club’s sporting director also claimed that he wants to stay in Spain as well.

And back in April, it was suggested that another loan back to the Seville-based club is also possible for the Greece star.

However, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are not interested in loaning him out again, following his impressive last campaign at the La Liga outfit.

The Premier League club are looking to cash in on his good form, in the hope of recouping some of the money they paid for him two years back to Nottingham Forest.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Howe’s side paid £20m to their fellow Premier League side back in the summer of 2024, amid a scramble to comply with financial fair play rules, and he has played a grand total of 45 minutes of football for the Tyneside club.

Vlachodimos is not in Newcastle’s future plans, especially as they are signing Ewen Jaouen from French club Reims.

Sevilla are keen, but they are well aware that the Newcastle star represents a ‘very difficult option’, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

And it has also been suggested that the Premier League club are already receiving offers for a permanent transfer in the upcoming transfer window.

Vlachodimos’ current deal runs for two more years at St James’ Park and it puts the Tyneside outfit in a good position to demand a sizeable fee for him.

Super Lig side Besiktas have also shown interest and they have been told that if they are able to convince Newcastle, a transfer would be possible in that case.

Sevilla though are likely counting on Vlachodimos wanting to stay to help to move the dial in their favour.