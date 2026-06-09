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Clarity over the future of Hertha Berlin’s Kennet Eichhorn is expected soon, but ‘Liverpool are not the frontrunners’ in the race for the midfield talent’s signature.

Eichhorn came from the ranks of Hertha Belin’s youth academy and made his senior team debut in August 2025 in the 2. Bundesliga.

The 16-year-old midfielder made 17 appearances, starting 14 matches and scored one goal from the middle of the park this season in the German second tier.

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Following a breakout campaign, Eichhorn has attracted interest from across Europe, with Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen all seeking to lure him away this summer.

It seemed that Liverpool were leading the charge to land Eichhorn, especially after Borussia Dortmund cooled their interest in the German as he became too expensive for them.

Now Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are the sides leading the race and, according to German magazine Kicker, the decision over a destination is coming soon.

At present ‘Liverpool are not the frontrunners’, casting real doubt over whether a move to Anfield is still even on the agenda for the teenage midfielder.

Interested club Liverpool Bayer Leverkusen RB Leipzig Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund Interested in Kennet Eichhorn

Liverpool have been hoping their project could tempt Eichhorn, who has a release clause with Hertha Berlin, that interested clubs will be looking to trigger.

Now though it looks likely that Eichhorn will decide to continue his development within Germany.

Eichhorn held talks with Arne Slot, but the Reds decided to sack the Dutchman and bring in former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola to be the man in charge at Anfield.

The Hertha Berlin talent held talks with the managers of all the clubs seeking to sign him, with the indication being Bayer Leverkusen may be in the lead.

If Liverpool do miss out on Eichhorn then they are highly likely to continue track him in advance of a possible swoop in the future.

The Reds have shown they are not afraid to splash the cash if needed, as evidenced by Florian Wirtz’s move, and Eichhorn could be a future target if he continues his progression.