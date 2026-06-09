Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest, Everton and Newcastle United ‘have asked’ about Atalanta right sided wing-back Raoul Bellanova, ‘who could leave’ the Serie A side this summer.

Bellanova came through the AC Milan academy before being signed by Bordeaux and making his senior debut in France.

The Italian’s stay with Bordeaux was short-lived, as Bellanova had a succession of loans with Atalanta, Pescara and Cagliari beginning from within six months of his arrival.

Cagliari exercised an option to sign Bellanova permanently, before loaning him to Inter Milan for the 2022/23 season.

Torino then snapped up Bellanova for €8m in 2023 and a strong season led to his debut for the Italy national side in March 2024.

Bellanova was sold to Atalanta for a fee of €25m in 2024, as Torino tripled their investment within a year, despite being of interest to Aston Villa, West Ham and Manchester United.

West Ham and Aston Villa were again keen on Bellanova last summer, but the asking price of €40m was considered to be ‘very high’.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Now, as a new summer transfer window opening rapidly approaches, the wing-back is once again generating substantial interest from the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest, Everton and Newcastle United ‘have asked’ for information about the 26-year-old, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Bellanova saw his game time reduced to 1,300 minutes in the recently concluded season as compared to 2,400 minutes the prior campaign.

Everton are seeking to add to Iliman Ndiaye on the left flank with a similarly effective right sided player, while the long-serving right-back Seamus Coleman has departed the club.

Right-back has been a long-standing issue for the Toffees, with even Jake O’Brien and James Garner shunted there at times.

Newcastle have announced the departure of veteran right-back Kieran Trippier, while Anthony Elanga is yet to register a goal since his arrival last summer, and Eddie Howe may well want Bellanova’s qualities on the right flank.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a host of names after avoiding relegation through a strong finish to their season, with Davide Frattesi’s name thrown up as a possible replacement for Elliot Anderson if he is sold, Gremio’s Viery targeted for defensive cover, while Jan Ziolkowski of Roma is another defender of interest.

Bellanova can also play right-back if required and it is possible that at least Everton and Newcastle view him as someone who can operate in a number of roles, as Jeremie Frimpong does for Liverpool.

It remains to be seen how far any one of Everton, Newcastle or Forest take their interest, with all three looking to address and upgrade multiple positions.