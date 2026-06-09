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Analyst John Walker believes that Rangers desperately need a good World Cup out of their midfield star Nicolas Raskin to get a good price for him.

The Liege-born midfield talent began his youth career with Belgian giants Standard Liege, where he played 96 senior games.

He joined the Gers when Michael Beale was their bos and he claimed that the Scottish giants tracked him for a long time.

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Raskin admitted that he was ready for the pressure and has played close to 150 games in only three years.

He has become one of the most important players for the Glasgow giants, and former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez stressed he could become a top player in the future.

Last summer, Super Lig outfit Besiktas launched an operation for the Belgium international, but he stayed put at Ibrox.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder featured in 50 games across all competitions for the Gers, contributing to 16 goals for the Scottish giants.

Midfielder Age Axel Witsel 37 Kevin De Bruyne 34 Youri Tielemans 29 Diego Moreira 21 Hans Vanaken 33 Nicolas Raskin 25 Amadou Onana 24 Midfielders in Belgium squad

His contract runs for two more years at the Gers, and analyst Walker pointed out that even though the likes of FC Porto, Wolves and Crystal Palace were linked with Raskin, they never made any moves for him.

He believes that the Gers desperately need an impressive World Cup campaign from Raskin to get a good market price for the 25-year-old.

“The only thing stopping Rangers selling Nico Raskin is…someone bidding seriously for Nico”, Walker posted on X.

“Porto were keen end of last season and chose to spend £80m on 3 other CMs.

“Wolves and Palace had him scouted but never really were interested.

“Rangers desperately need a good WC out of him to get good Market Value 🙏”

Last summer, Rangers pocketed more than £10m for striker Hamza Igamane, who ended up joining Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

They spent heavily though, not least on Youssef Chermiti and Bojan Miovski, who have both failed to match the level of goals that Cyriel Dessers regularly provided.

Now, with no route into the Champions League next season, Rangers will likely be hoping for one or two sales to help strengthen their transfer kitty.

Whether Raskin will be one of them remains to be seen.