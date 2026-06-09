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Atalanta defender Marco Palestra is not prioritising Newcastle United over a move to Inter Milan, but if Manchester City enter the race then the ‘situation would change’.

The Atalanta man, who spent last season on loan at Cagliari, impressed with his performances on the pitch, making five goal contributions from the right side of the back four.

Still just 21, Palestra is now drawing real excitement about his potential and Atalanta are prepared to cash in on the hype this summer.

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Both Manchester City and Newcastle United have been namechecked as potential destinations for the player in the summer, with Atalanta holding on to a minimum €50m price tag.

It is Inter Milan who have been making the running in recent weeks, though with no release clause in Palestra’s deal, Atalanta are playing hardball.

Palestra is prioritising Inter Milan over Newcastle, but there could be a potential twist in the transfer chase.

Indeed, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, if Manchester City made an offer then ‘the situation would change’ and the balance would be tipped in favour of the Etihad side.

Interested club Can offer Inter Milan Serie A, Champions League Newcastle United Premier League Manchester City Premier League, Champions League Interested in Marco Palestra

Manchester City, despite Pep Guardiola’s exit, would prove to be an incredibly attractive destination for Palestra.

The Cityzens would also be likely to be able to make Palestra the most lucrative wage offer out of his three suitors.

Inter Milan will be hoping Manchester City do not pull the trigger on an offer, while Newcastle look to have been left hoping for others to falter in the race.

The Magpies have seen Kieran Trippier leave this summer and are keen to recruit at full-back.

While Palestra is a right-back by trade, he is capable of operating further down the right flank.

There have also been continued question marks over the future of Tino Livramento given transfer links for the defender.