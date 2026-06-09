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Tottenham Hotspur target Antonio Vergara is ‘highly regarded’ by incoming Napoli boss Massimiliano Allegri, with the Italian outfit only prepared to consider a sale if ‘very lucrative’ offers arrive.

Spurs recently unveiled their first signing of the summer in the shape of Scotland international Andrew Robertson, who was won over by the project presented to him by the north London outfit.

A centre-back could be next through the door, with Marcos Senesi closing in on a free transfer, while Tottenham are also continuing talks over Roberto De Zerbi’s key target, Jan Paul van Hecke.

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Spurs legend Graham Roberts has lauded the Italian boss’ approach in the transfer market, while also stressing that the club still need to address the playmaker position amid creativity concerns.

Napoli’s Vergara could prove to be that solution, with Spurs having already ‘begun to pull the first financial levers’ in an effort to bring him to north London.

However, according to Italian outlet La Repubblica (via Calciomercato.com), the 23-year-old is also ‘highly regarded’ by incoming Napoli boss Allegri, handing Tottenham a potential obstacle in their pursuit.

The Naples outfit would only contemplate a sale should a ‘very lucrative offer’ arrive, with a fee in the region of €30m believed to be required before they would consider parting ways with him, though whether Spurs are prepared to go that high remains unclear.

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It is suggested that only such financial considerations would be of interest to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, while the north London outfit are far from alone in tracking the player.

Fellow Serie A side Como made an attempt to land Vergara last season and remain keen to do business, with Cesc Fabregas’s side also able to offer the lure of Champions League football in their bid to attract the Napoli starlet.

The Italian still has four years remaining on his contract and, as a result, Napoli are under little pressure to compromise if Spurs attempt to negotiate a reduced fee.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a strong campaign last season, registering seven goal involvements in 19 appearances and has therefore emerged as an attractive prospect.

Lorenzo Pellegrini is another Serie A star who could only be prised away from Roma this summer by Tottenham, should the Lilywhites arrive with a concrete proposal.

Meanwhile, Tottenham winger Manor Solomon could be set for a return to Italy, with Fiorentina’s sporting director monitoring the situation should La Viola be able to secure a discount on the winger.

Another attacking midfielder on Tottenham’s books, Alfie Devine, who spent last season on loan at Preston North End, could also make a permanent move there, with the Championship side ‘expecting’ to sign him.