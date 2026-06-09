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Wolves are now rated as ‘very close’ to wrapping up a deal to bring Raul Jimenez back to Molineux this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Old Gold ended a disastrous campaign with relegation to the Championship after finishing rock bottom in the Premier League with only three wins all season.

It ended their eight-year stay in the top-flight and Wolves will need to fight for promotion next term to try to make sure their Premier League absence is brief.

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Already Wolves have kicked off their transfer business, with a busy summer in terms of both arrivals and departures expected at Molineux.

The Old Gold have already brought in veteran defender Kieran Trippier following his release by Newcastle United and now are looking to strengthen their attack with keen interest in Jimenez.

Wolves have been working on bringing the 35-year-old Mexican back to Molineux and are now rated as ‘very close’ to doing so.

Jimenez featured for Fulham this term, but his current contract will expire this month, making him a free agent in the summer transfer window.

Competition Appearances Premier League 233 Primeira Liga 80 Liga MX 75 La Liga 21 Raul Jimenez’s top competitions

The 35-year-old scored nine goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances in the Premier League this season, as the Cottagers finished eleventh in the league.

The Mexico international spent five seasons with Wolves, scoring 57 goals and providing 23 assists in 166 matches for the club.

Adding Jimenez to the ranks with Trippier shows Rob Edwards’ desire to make sure he has proven performers with know-how and influence in the ranks.

Wolves will be seen as a big scalp in the Championship and Edwards will be aware of that fact.

Edwards will also know that if Wolves do not start the new season well then he could quickly come under pressure, with a section of the Old Gold fanbase unsure whether he is the right man to get them back up.