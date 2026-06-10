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Celtic continue to set their sights on midfielder Benjamin Tahirovic and have already opened lines of communication with Brondby over a potential deal for the star.

The Glasgow giants went right down to the wire but ultimately secured a 3-1 victory over Hearts on the final day of the season to retain the Scottish Premiership crown, sealing a fifth consecutive title.

Despite a campaign marked by managerial uncertainty, with three different figures taking charge, Martin O’Neill impressed with the stability he brought and is set to remain at the helm for another season at Parkhead.

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This summer is expected to be pivotal for the club’s direction, with Celtic keen to make a stronger impact in Europe after relatively quiet recent campaigns, making a productive summer window essential.

With Arne Engels keen to ’take the next step’ in his career as he weighs up a potential move, Celtic have turned their attention to Brondby midfielder Tahirovic as a possible replacement.

The Scottish champions were even said to be leading the race for his signature last month, despite competition from arch-rivals Rangers.

Celtic remain keen to snap up the player and have been in touch with Brondby about a deal.

Club played for Country Vasalund IF Sweden Roma Italy Ajax Netherlands Brondby Denmark Clubs Benjamin Tahirovic has played for

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio told SpilXperten: “I know that Celtic have contacted Brondby to get information about, among other things, Tahirovic’s price tag and the possibilities of signing him.

“All I can say is that Celtic really want him and are still trying to sign him.”

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international featured in 32 matches for the Danish side last season, registering a goal and an assist, although part of his campaign was spent on the sidelines due to disciplinary issues.

The 23-year-old, who has previously turned out for Ajax, Roma and Vasalund IF, still has two years remaining on his Brondby contract, which runs until 2028.

Despite significant interest, any direct negotiations over personal terms are likely to be put on hold until after the World Cup, with the midfielder part of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 26-man squad and set to open their campaign against Canada this Friday.

The right-footed midfielder is a key figure under head coach Sergej Barbarez, and Brondby could see his valuation increase if he impresses in North America, potentially forcing Celtic to dig deeper into their pockets.

The Bhoys are also back in the hunt for winger Fares Ghedjemis, who turned down a move to Scotland in the winter window, as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.