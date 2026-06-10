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Cardiff City might have to deal with interest from West Ham United in Rubin Colwill, as the Hammers have ‘developed interest’ in him, according to club insider ExWHUemployee.

The Wales international progressed through the ranks at Cardiff City and has gone on to establish himself as an important figure for the Bluebirds.

The 24-year-old once again underlined his value recent season, registering 17 goal involvements in 36 appearances, the second-highest tally in the squad.

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Those contributions played a significant role in Brian Barry-Murphy’s side securing automatic promotion back to the Championship.

When Ipswich Town earned promotion to the Premier League in 2024, Kieran McKenna explored the possibility of signing Colwill, though the interest never developed into anything concrete.

Former Wales international Iwan Roberts subsequently suggested that the attacking midfielder would not remain at Cardiff for long, only for Colwill to commit his future to the club by signing a contract extension through to 2030.

Even so, Cardiff could have to deal with interest from Championship big boys West Ham in Colwill this summer.

Competition Appearances Championship 139 League One 31 EFL Cup 12 FA Cup 8 Rubin Colwill’s appearances by competition

West Ham have been keeping tabs on several Cardiff players and, in the process, have also ‘developed interest’ in Colwill.

Whether the Hammers choose to escalate that interest remains to be seen, though the Welsh international is firmly on their radar ahead of the new campaign.

Colwill already boasts 139 Championship appearances to his name, an attribute that could enhance his appeal to east London outfit as they plot an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Bluebirds are in a strong position to resist interest given that the attacking midfielder still has four years remaining on his current deal.

They will also be hopeful that Colwill would not be interested in joining a West Ham side that will see a player exodus this summer.

Former Cardiff defender Danny Gabbidon has already expressed concerns about whether the club will be able to retain centre-back Dylan Lawlor following his breakthrough campaign.

Losing either Colwill or Lawlor would be a blow for Cardiff, who will want to make sure they do not slip down the trap door in the Championship next season, as they aim for stability.