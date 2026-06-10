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Wolves are considering Portuguese tactician Cesar Peixoto as a possible replacement for Rob Edwards if there is the need for a change at Molineux.

Edwards, who himself played for the Molineux side as a defender, joined Wolves as a manager in November 2025, arriving from Middlesbrough to replace Vitor Pereira.

The 43-year-old manager could do little to change the fortunes of the Old Gold following their poor start to the Premier League season, and Wolves were ultimately relegated to the Championship.

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The former Wales international managed 27 games in the recent Premier League season, winning only three games and losing 15, as Wolves continued to struggle.

Edwards’ disappointing tenure has left some Wolves supporters questioning whether he is the man to lead the Old Gold promotion push next season.

A former Premier League defender admitted that he is worried about the growing disconnect between the Wolves manager and the club’s supporters.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, it appears the 43-year-old’s future at Molineux is not completely secured.

Club managed Varzim Academica Chaves Moreirense Pacos Ferreira Gil Vicente Clubs managed by Cesar Peixoto

According to Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Peixoto is ‘coveted’ by Wolves as a possible replacement for Edwards.

Peixoto is currently serving as the head coach of Portuguese top flight club Gil Vicente.

The 46-year-old manager took charge of the Portuguese club in March 2025 when they were battling relegation.

The manager orchestrated a late-season surge, picking up two wins and two draws in the final five games as the club secured survival by a seven-point margin.

In the recent Liga Portugal season, Peixoto turned Gil Vicente into a competitive force in the league as the club finished sixth in the Liga Portugal table.

His impressive displays have attracted the attention of Wolves while Greek team PAOK Salonika are also interested.

It remains to be seen whether the Molineux side makes an official move for the Portuguese manager, whose contract with Gil Vicente runs until June 2027.

With promotion back to the Premier League the clear objective, Wolves are expected to be active in the transfer market as they look to strengthen their squad this summer.

The Old Gold are rated as ‘very close’ to wrapping up a deal to bring Raul Jimenez back to Molineux this summer.

Uncertainty surrounding Fer Lopez’s future at Molineux has resurfaced, with Celta Vigo ‘preparing for a long battle’ to keep hold of the Wolves midfielder.

For Edwards, much may ultimately depend on how Wolves start next season.