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Fulham are making a substantial offer of €20m to sign Parma centre-back Mariano Troilo, which will be delivered to the Italian club shortly.

Troilo started his career at the age of ten when he joined the youth academy of Argentine side Belgrano, where he spent a decade developing through their youth system.

The defender signed his first professional contract in April 2023 with Belgrano and made his senior debut in August 2023.

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Over three seasons with Belgrano, he established himself as a dominant centre-back and eventually made a move to Serie A side Parma, who brought Troilo to Europe.

The 22-year-old joined Parma in August 2025 for €8m, signing a five-year contract with the Italian side.

In the recent Serie A season, Troilo made 21 appearances for Parma, including 18 starts, while scoring one goal.

His performances in Italy mean that his future is coming under the microscope and Fulham have been taking keen interest in him.

Despite having no manager at the helm, Fulham are pushing ahead and are now making a move to sign the defender from Parma.

Club Years Belgrano 2023-2025 Parma 2025- Mariano Troilo’s career history

According to Italian outlet Parma Live, Fulham are making an offer of around €20m for Troilo, which will be delivered to Parma shortly.

It has been suggested that Parma have no need to sell the centre-back at the present and are likely to reject Fulham’s bid.

It is suggested however that Fulham may not take no for an answer and could come back with a fresh proposal for the defender.

It remains to be seen how much Fulham are willing to spend to secure the signature of Troilo and whether that will be enough to turn Parma’s head.

Fulham could manage just an eleventh place finish in the Premier League this season and need to strengthen to have any chance of improving on that.

They came in for serious criticism towards the end of the season as one former Premier League star labelled them ‘boring’ and scared to attack.