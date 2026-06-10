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Everton have confirmed they are in talks with the representatives of Idrissa Gueye to extend his stay at the Hill Dickinson.

Gueye has enjoyed two separate stints at Everton, with his first stint at the club starting back in 2016, when he transferred from Aston Villa.

The 36-year-old midfielder then signed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, and after three years in the French capital, he returned to Everton in the summer of 2022.

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The Senegal international has remained a key member of the squad and this term, made 25 appearances in the Premier League, while contributing to five goals.

But with his current contract coming to an end this month, Gueye’s future at Everton looks uncertain.

Everton though do want to keep hold of the experienced midfielder and they have confirmed new deal talks are happening.

The Toffees said in a statement: “The club is continuing to liaise with representatives of Idrissa Gana Gueye over his future, with the midfielder’s existing deal expiring at the end of June.”

During his time at Everton, Gueye has made 236 appearances in all competitions and has contributed to 21 goal involvements from the middle of the park.

Club played for Diambars Lille Aston Villa Everton Paris Saint-Germain Clubs Idrissa Gueye has played for

Everton endured an overall decent season, comfortably finishing in mid-table in the Premier League, but were unable to secure European football.

The summer could bring a lot of changes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium as Gueye might not be the only midfielder to depart, as Charly Alcaraz ‘may consider a move’ in the upcoming transfer window.

In the event of Gueye’s departure and Everton needing to add depth in the midfield, the Toffees have been monitoring the situation of Rennes midfielder Jordan James.

Manager David Moyes and Everton will turn their attention to the upcoming summer transfer window to bolster the squad and challenge for European football next season, having missed out on it this term.

It remains to be seen whether Gueye will stay put at Everton or if the Senegal international makes a move elsewhere in the summer.