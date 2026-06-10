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Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies has put pen to paper on a new one-year contract to stay in north London and expressed his delight.

Davies arrived at Spurs from Swansea City in the summer of 2014 and has been a brilliant servant for the club for 12 full seasons.

During his time with Spurs, the 33-year-old has made 363 appearances in all competitions and contributed to 36 goal involvements from the left flank.

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The Wales international endured a disruptive season due to a hamstring injury and an ankle surgery, which limited him to just three appearances in the Premier League.

Davies’ current contract was set to expire this month, and back in December, French outfit Nice were ‘exploring’ a move to bring him to Ligue 1.

“I’ll give everything for this club.” 💬 Ben Davies speaks after putting pen to paper on a new deal with Spurs. pic.twitter.com/bZQ5GvUoiF — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 10, 2026

However, Davies has inked a new one-year contract and is thrilled.

He told Spurs’ official site: “It’s been difficult over the past few months, not being able to help the team on the pitch in some tough moments due to injury.

“So I tried to help the boys off it as much as I could, being a voice in the dressing room and around the group, contributing in any way I could.

“My heart’s on my sleeve for this club and I’ll give everything for it.”

The 100-capped Wales international has been a key member of the squad over the years, and his experience along with leadership qualities are considered important by Spurs’ management.

Spurs went through a difficult campaign, avoiding relegation by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the Premier League, finishing just two points above the drop zone.

In a season in which the Lilywhites conceded 57 goals, they have been looking to bring in defensive reinforcements for next term, and Spurs have signed Andrew Robertson from Liverpool.

Besides that, Marcos Senesi is also set to join this summer, while De Zerbi is also ‘determined’ to bring in Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

With experienced and important dressing room figures Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero’s futures uncertain at the club, Davies will continue to be a prominent figure behind the scenes.

It remains to be seen how much playing time Davies will be able to muster next season, especially with the inclusion of Robertson in the team and Destiny Udogie, along with Djed Spence still on Spurs’ books.