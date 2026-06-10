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Rangers may have to deal with competition from West Ham United for free agent Dan Neil.

The 24-year-old midfielder progressed through the Sunderland academy and went on to make over 200 appearances for the senior side before a loan move to Ipswich Town effectively ended his Black Cats spell.

Neil completed the campaign at Ipswich and is now available to move on as a free agent this summer.

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Neil turned down interest from several top-flight clubs at the start of last season, although the situation later shifted as he slipped down the pecking order at Sunderland, managing just three appearances and 13 minutes of Premier League action.

January saw Scottish giants Rangers circle for his signature, but they were beaten to his services by Ipswich Town.

His contract with the Black Cats is set to expire on 30th June, and the Gers have revived their interest in the Sunderland graduate, with talks said to be ‘ongoing’.

It has now been claimed that West Ham may well enter the race, reigniting an interest raised in January 2025.

Clubs League Rangers Scottish Premiership Coventry City Premier League Middlesbrough Championship Hull City Premier League West Ham Championship Clubs linked with Dan Neil

ExWHUEmployee wrote on X: “He has definitely been a target in the past, so I would imagine we will be one of a few after him.”

The Hammers suffered relegation on the final day of the season and are now set for a major squad overhaul, particularly with several players keen to remain in Europe’s top five leagues.

Burnley, who went down alongside the Irons last season, had also shown interest in the left-footed star back in 2023 and could revisit that pursuit.

Coventry City, who secured promotion alongside Ipswich Town, are also monitoring Neil’s situation.

The fact he is available on a free transfer makes him an attractive option for a number of clubs, while his 147 Championship appearances could prove invaluable for the Irons as they aim for an immediate return to the top flight.

Rangers have appeared hopeful about being able to add Neil to the ranks under Danny Rohl, but interest from West Ham could be a serious complication for the Gers.

Unlike in previous years, Rangers cannot offer a crack at the Champions League later this summer, while one good season at West Ham could see Neil enter the 2027/28 campaign as a Premier League player.