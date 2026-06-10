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Leeds United’s transfer rivals 1. FC Koln have ‘informed Tromso’ they will not complete a transfer now for defender Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh.

Kinteh arrived at Tromso from Mawade Wade’s academy system in 2025 and put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the Norwegian top flight side.

The 19-year-old has made nine appearances in the Norwegian top-flight this season, clocking 595 minutes of action, while starting seven games for Tromso this campaign.

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Leeds are keen to scoop up promising young talents and the Whites have recently ‘gathered information’ about Kineth, though they do appear to be trailing Koln in the race.

The 19-year-old defender has garnered interest from several clubs following strong performances in the Norwegian top-flight, but Koln are a step ahead.

The Germans though will not complete a deal now despite preparing an offer.

Koln have ‘informed Tromso’ they would only be able to submit an offer after the departure of Said El Mala is finalised, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Koln are expected to send an offer in the region of €6m for Kinteh to Tromso, but Leeds United and Trabzonspor are also in the mix for the Gambian defender.

Interested club League 1. FC Koln Bundesliga Leeds United Premier League Trabzonspor Super Lig Keen on Kinteh

At one point, it was believed that Kinteh’s potential move to Koln ‘could fall through’, which would have been good news for Leeds United, but it appears the German outfit are still alive in the race.

Whether the delay on the part of Koln is one Leeds will now seek to take advantage of remains to be seen.

Manager Daniel Farke now has his focus on the summer transfer window to bolster the squad next season and the German manager has been praised for his part in Leeds United’s success in the transfer market.

Leeds made additions to the backline with the inclusion of Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, but it seems the club are looking to add more depth in defence this summer, with Ousmane Diomande a target.

Kinteh still has three years remaining on his current contract with Tromso, which puts the Norwegian club in a strong position on their asking price.

Now all eyes are on whether a firm bid for Kinteh goes in over the coming days.