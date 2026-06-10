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Leeds United, Hull City and Ipswich Town are all ‘keeping an eye on’ Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, who has been the subject of enquiries.

Newcastle have just managed to rope in Ewen Jaouen from Reims, something which could well point to an exit for shot-stopper Pope this summer.

The England international, who turned 34 in April, will not be short of potential destinations if he does leave the Magpies.

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Leeds United, Hull City and Ipswich Town have all been linked with Pope and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, they are continuing to keep an eye on the situation.

Leeds are planning to extend Karl Darlow’s contract due to his experience, but are also open to the idea of signing a new player in that department, given that they are short on options there following the release of Illan Meslier.

Ipswich have just seen Kieran McKenna depart from the role of boss, but the work of the recruitment team continues and Pope is rated at Portman Road.

Hull City, who also won promotion this season, will appreciate the need for Premier League know-how and that is something Pope offers in spades.

Club played for Team Bury Bury Town Charlton Athletic Harrow Borough Welling United Cambridge United Aldershot Town York City Bury Burnley Newcastle United Clubs Nick Pope has played for

The goalkeeper has just completed his fourth season at Newcastle United and his tenth consecutive campaign in the Premier League.

Newcastle are suggested to be looking for £10m to sell Pope this summer and that price range should be well within reach of his suitors.

Pope missed out on a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, with Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford and Jason Steele all boarding the plane to the United States.

If Pope can clock regular game time next season then he could still have ambitions of getting back into the England squad in time for Euro 2028.

Pope spent time in the youth ranks at Ipswich at the start of his career and a return to Portman Road might appeal.