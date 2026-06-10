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Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Newcastle United have been namechecked as sides chasing Gremio defender Viery, with an expectation over a sale timeframe emerging.

Still just 21, Viery has been marked out as a hugely promising defender, with keen interest in him from Europe arriving already this summer.

Multiple clubs are watching Viery and have already started to make moves to poisition themselves to sign the Brazilian.

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Clubs from Italy’s Serie A and the Premier League have so far been the most prominent in the race.

And according to Brazilian outlet Zero Hora, there have been a series of enquiries about the defender in recent weeks.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Sunderland are all namechecked as being amongst the clubs keen to sign Viery from Gremio.

Newcastle were claimed to have made a bid recently, but that talk was later dismissed as wide of the mark.

Fact Born – 2005 Debut – 2025 Contract until – 2029 First goal – Jan, 2026 Position – centre-back Height – 6ft 2in Viery facts

Amidst the huge interest in the defender, it is suggested that ‘the expectation is’ that Viery will be sold by the end of July.

A host of sides, including the Premier League trio, have sent representatives to Brazil to watch Viery at close quarters.

Gremio are suggested to be looking for a package of over €15m to sell the defender, with a sell-on clause also being eyed.

Newcastle have ageing centre-backs in the shape of Dan Burn and Fabian Schar, and adding Viery to the mix could represent smart long-term planning for the Magpies.

Tottenham are another potential destination and though they have just signed Marcos Senesi, there is expected to be big churn in the squad, with question marks especially over Radu Dragusin and Cristian Romero.

Sunderland are the side out of the trio that are able to offer European football to Viery, with the Black Cats having qualified for the Europa League.

Regis Le Bris’ men are also keen on Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi, who is now wanted by Besiktas, amid the Italians considering Viery as a possible replacement for the Colombian.