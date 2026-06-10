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Brazilian outfit Palmeiras have made ‘an official offer’ for Southampton attacker Leo Scienza as they seek to take him back to his homeland.

Following the conclusion of a season which could have ended in a different way, Saints are coming to terms with the fact that they will be in the Championship for another year.

Southampton are backing Tonda Eckert to get them back up to the Premier League next season, however they could lose top performer Scienza.

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His displays in the Championship saw him lauded by former EFL winger Adrian Clarke, who dubbed him a ‘talent’.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with Saints, finishing with 17 goal contributions in 39 Championship matches, including the playoffs.

Links with Premier League sides have surfaced, with Everton suggested to be interested in taking the Brazilian to the Hill Dickinson.

Now though, with the trail to the Toffees going cold, Palmeiras are looking to take Scienza back to Brazil.

Club played for Lejeadense Fanna Schalke Magdeburg Ulm Heidenheim Southampton Clubs Leo Scienza has played for

According to Italian journalist Marco Mampreso, Palmeiras have even submitted ‘an official offer’ to Southampton for the attacker.

There are no details on the level of the proposal which is claimed to have been submitted to Southampton for Scienza.

It is also unclear whether the attacker is open to a move to Palmeiras this summer, especially with the possibility of a bid from the Premier League at some point during the window.

Scienza has also been linked with another Brazilian side in the shape of Flamengo.

Saints are working on transfer incomings as well and are keen on signing Espanyol winger Jofre Carreras, who has been relegated to a substitute role at the Catalan club and could move on.

Losing Scienza though would be a huge blow for Southampton to deal with as they look to hit the ground running in the Championship in the new season.