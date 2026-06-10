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West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo is wanted by French giants Marseille, but any move ‘hinges on West Ham agreeing to a loan’ deal.

The Hammers ended their 14-year stay in the Premier League with relegation to the Championship in the recent campaign despite a victory on the final matchday.

With over £100m likely now needing to be raised in player sales, West Ham are expected to offload a number of stars, with many not keen on playing in the second tier anyway.

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Tobido fell out with West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo towards the end of the campaign and is suggested to have made clear he does not want to pay for the Portuguese again.

The defender arrived at West Ham from French outfit Nice in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a four-year deal, which would keep him at the club until 2029.

Now though it appears only a matter of time until Todibo and West Ham part ways, not least because Nuno is staying on as boss at the London Stadium.

There is substantial interest from France in Todibo, not least from Marseille, who are keen to add another centre-back.

Club played for Toulouse Barcelona Schalke Nice West Ham United Clubs Jean-Clair Todibo has played for

However, according to French outlet Top Mercato, such a move ‘hinges on West Ham agreeing to a loan deal’ with Marseille, as well as the player agreeing to the move.

Lyon, Lille and Lens could also be potential destinations for Todibo if he wishes to return to France.

The defender’s move to West Ham has not worked, with his France ambitions also thwarted, and the man who was snapped up by Barcelona as a hot prospect is likey to have his eyes firmly fixed on the exit door.

Todibo might not be the only defender to depart from the London Stadium this summer, with Fenerbahce working on a ‘negotiation plan’ to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, though anything concrete is yet to be confirmed.

West Ham will want to gain promotion at the first time of asking, and although the Hammers ‘were split’ on keeping Nuno, the Portuguese manager will be at the helm next season.

The 52-year-old has experience winning and gaining promotion in the Championship, but it remains to be seen which players will he have at his disposal next term.

Todibo still has three years left on his current contract with West Ham and the Hammers agreeing to a loan may be unlikely.

It is unclear where Todibo will be plying his trade next season, but at the moment it seems a return to France could be on the cards for the 26-year-old defender.