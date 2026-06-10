Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Watford and Deportes Tolima have reached a preliminary agreement for the loan of Colombian striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado.

The Hornets had a disappointing last season in the Championship, after they finished 16th in the league table, a whopping 16 points away from the playoff spots.

Edward Still showed early good signs, and one former EFL star believed that Watford had something going under the 35-year-old.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

However, the Vicarage Road outfit ended their last campaign on a poor note, which saw them sack Still, and they are closing in on a new boss.

Former Sassuolo boss Alessio Dionisi is set to become the new Watford manager and the club are working behind the scenes to finalise transfers.

Hurtado joined the Hornets back in 2023 from Colombian outfit Real Cartagena and has been loaned out six different times so far.

The 22-year-old’s most recent loan at Millonarios did not go to plan and his agents have been looking to find his next destination.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

And last month, it was suggested that the striker is set to stay in the Colombian top-flight, but with a different club.

According to Colombian journalist Julian Capera, the Championship club have a ‘preliminary agreement’ with Liga Dimayor club Deportes Tolima, that will see a fresh loan move.

His loan officially does not end until the end of this current month and all parties involved in the deal are trying to arrange everything beforehand.

The former Colombia Under-20 international did play in the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Colombia late last month, but has clocked just a minute of league football since February.

El Vinotinto y Oro currently sit sixth in the Colombian top flight, only four points away from second-placed Junior FC.

Hurtado’s current deal runs until the summer of 2029 at Watford, who have been linked with Athletico Paranaense forward Kevin Viveros.

The Hornets will focus on offloading fringe players to beef up their kitty for the upcoming summer window to help their soon-to-be boss sign the players he wants.