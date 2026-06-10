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Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos is prioritising a return to Spanish side Sevilla amid other clubs also interested.

Vlachodimos arrived at Newcastle from Nottingham Forest in July 2024, signing a four-year contract with the Magpies.

The Greek goalkeeper attracted Premier League interest following his highly successful tenure at Benfica, where he made over 220 appearances and consistently featured in the Champions League.

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However, his reputation did him little help as the 32-year-old did not make a single Premier League appearance for Newcastle during the 2024/25 season as he served as the third-choice goalkeeper behind starter Nick Pope and backup Martin Dubravka.

Vlachodimos was eventually sent on a season-long loan to Sevilla in August 2025 in search of regular playing time.

He served as the undisputed starter for the Spanish side and in the recent La Liga season, the Greek international made 33 appearances for Sevilla, while keeping five clean sheets.

Following his impressive displays, the 32-year-old was dubbed Sevilla’s best signing of the season by the Spanish media.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

With Vlachodimos’ loan spell set to complete by the end of this month, the goalkeeper is unlikely to feature at St. James’ Park next season and has been ‘told to find another team’ by the Magpies.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Vlachodimos is prioritising a return to Sevilla and as such has ‘parked two options’ to wait for Los Rojiblancos.

The 32-year-old has conveyed to those close to him his desire to stay at Sevilla and is willing to facilitate the move to try and make it happen.

Besiktas and Panathinaikos both want Vlachodimos, but he is keeping the pair waiting.

Back in March, Sevilla’s sporting director also expressed his team’s desire to keep hold of the Magpies loanee, insisting the Greek international ‘certainly intends to stay’.

It remains to be seen whether Sevilla make an official move for the Newcastle goalkeeper after admitting that signing Vlachodimos will be difficult, with the Magpies seeking a significant fee for the custodian.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Newcastle will be looking to bolster their ranks ahead of next season following an underwhelming campaign that left them outside the European places.

They are snapping up Ewen Jaouen to bolster their goalkeeping options.