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The agent of Aston Villa target Matias Soule is now in Rome, amid speculation over a switch this summer for the Roma winger.

The Villans enjoyed a brilliant campaign under boss Unai Emery, winning the Europa League and securing a spot in the Champions League, but now want to kick on further.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Emery and Villa will focus on adding quality depth to the squad, especially in attack after the departure of winger Donyell Malen to Roma.

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Aston Villa have been long-time admirers of Roma attacker Soule, and the Villans ‘have already spoken’ to his entourage over a potential move in the summer.

Soule has garnered interest from the Premier League before, as back in 2024, Leicester City were close to signing him, but in the end, the Argentine preferred a move to the Giallorossi.

He ‘could leave Roma’, according to Italian outlet La Roma 24, and his agent is now in Rome for talks.

The Giallorossi could sacrifice Soule to raise funds for the upcoming summer transfer window, and currently the 23-year-old attack in no longer an unsellable player at the Italian club.

Level First capped Argentina U16s 2019 Argentina U20s 2022 Matias Soule for Argentina

Soule arrived at Roma from Juventus in the summer of 2024 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which would keep him at the Stadio Olimpico until 2029.

The Argentina international scored six and provided five assists in 33 matches in the Serie A this term, and helped Roma return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

Aston Villa themselves will want to bolster their attack for next season’s Champions League, and they have been keeping tabs on attacker Jonathan Rowe, but the Villans risk falling behind for the Bologna star.

There is also interest in Soule from Borussia Dortmund.

Aston Villa and Roma have had a good relationship, as the transfer of Malen from Villa Park to the Stadio Olimpico was completed a few weeks earlier, which could put the Villans in a good position to open talks with the Giallorossi.

Whether anything concrete comes from the agent’s trip now remains to be seen, but Soule could leave Roma.