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Celtic flop Junior Adamu is set to be handed a career lifeline by newly-promoted Bundesliga side Schalke, with ‘another bargain secured’ by the Ruhr giants.

Adamu was roped in by Celtic on loan for the second half of the season to solve their problems in the goalscoring department.

Ha failed to light up the Scottish football scene and even struggled to get minutes on to the pitch for Martin O’Neill’s team as the Bhoys’ campaign progressed to the business end.

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One former Scottish top-flight star highlighted Celtic’s inability to get more out of their two January signings in the attacking department, one being Adamu, as a big reason for worry.

In the end, the spell in Scotland ended on a bitter note for the Austrian striker, whose option-to-buy was not triggered by the Bhoys.

Adamu has been firmly out of favour at parent club Freiburg, with another move necessary to hand the striker a fresh opportunity.

Now, according to German magazine Kicker, Adamu is heading to Schalke for a fee of just under €1m, with ‘another bargain secured’ by the Ruhr club.

Club played for Liefering Red Bull Salzburg St Gallen Freiburg Celtic Clubs Junior Adamu has played for

Schalke may potentially have to go up to €1.5m for Adamu if all the add-ons in the agreement are triggered.

The striker is set to sign a contract at Schalke which will run until 2029.

He will, therefore, leave Freiburg after featuring in 67 matches for them and making eleven goal contributions.

The move will give Adamu the chance to rediscover his form after the disappointing spell with Celtic.

Celtic had to see off competition to land Adamu in the winter transfer window, but he flopped at Parkhead.

The Bhoys have been criticised for their work in recent transfer windows and Adamu, Tomas Cvancara and Joel Mvuka, all signed in the January window, made effectively no contribution to Celtic retaining the Scottish Premiership title.

Borussia Monchengladbach have been trying to offload Cvancara this summer and the striker could, like Adamu, find a new club soon.

For Celtic, with O’Neill now confirmed as boss into next season, the hunt is on for new attacking signings.