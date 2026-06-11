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Departing Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier ‘is considering cancelling’ his deal with Wolves following the Old Gold sacking Rob Edwards, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Trippier’s deal at Newcastle is due to run out at the end of the month and he has agreed a move to Molineux.

Wolves have announced the capture of Trippier and are expecting him to link up with the club later this summer.

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That may not happen though as Trippier has been left shocked and angry at Wolves sacking Edwards.

The former Middlesbrough boss played a key role in convincing Trippier to agree to join Wolves and help the Old Gold look to win promotion from the Championship.

Wolves sacked Edwards as boss on Thursday morning, following chatter from Portugal all day Wednesday that they were in talks to bring in Gil Vicente boss Cesar Peixoto.

Trippier is now considering cancelling his agreement with Wolves as he feels misled by the Molineux side.

Trophy Won with FA Youth Cup Manchester City La Liga Atletico Madrid EFL Cup Newcastle United Kieran Trippier’s honours

With the full-back not due to join Wolves until July, there may be scope for him to abandon the move to the club.

Edwards was keen to have real leadership and experience in the dressing room for the push to win promotion next season.

He viewed Trippier as key to that and Wolves would suffer a blow if the defender turns his back on a move to Molineux.

Wolves have just signed another experienced star in the shape of Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, but Trippier would be the leader at the other end of the pitch.

They are though likely to lose a host of players over the course of the summer transfer window, with goalkeeper Jose Sa a wanted man.

Spanish side Celta Vigo are preparing for a battle to land Fer Lopez, who they had on loan for the second half of last season.

Another Wolves midfielder, Marshall Munetsi, is also tipped to leave although it is appearing unlikely he will be signed on a permanent basis by French club Paris FC.