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Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro has insisted that questions surrounding his future will have to wait until after the World Cup.

The Spaniard finished the recent campaign as the club’s joint-leading assist provider, underlining his importance to Spurs during a season in which they narrowly avoided relegation.

The right-back is now entering the final two years of his contract, leading to continued speculation over whether he could be the subject of interest during the summer transfer window.

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The 26-year-old emerged on Real Madrid’s radar in May, though the sizeable fee attached to him was viewed as a significant obstacle to any potential deal.

His former club Manchester City have also been credited with an interest, but the Lilywhites have similarly placed a substantial valuation on the Spaniard as they seek to keep hold of him.

Meanwhile, Porro was selected for Spain’s World Cup squad as expected, having been a regular feature in Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Back in May, the defender revealed that he was hoping for Tottenham to secure Premier League survival and a place in Spain’s World Cup squad, both of which ultimately came to pass.

Club played for Girona Manchester City Real Valladolid Sporting Lisbon Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Pedro Porro has played for

Porro stressed that his full focus is on the national team and that he does not want to hear about transfer offers until after the World Cup.

He also revealed that any conversations about his future have been put on hold until the tournament concludes.

Porro was quoted by Jijantes FC as saying: “I don’t want to hear offers until after the World Cup, I’m focused on the national team.

“If my agent calls me, either I don’t pick up the phone or I tell him after the World Cup.”

Porro featured in both of Spain’s World Cup warm-up friendlies for De la Fuente’s side and is expected to play a prominent role at the tournament.

Spain have been drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde, with their campaign set to get under way on Monday.

The right-back will now have his sights set on winning his first piece of silverware with the Spanish national team.

Meanwhile, Porro’s comments will come as welcome news for Spurs, who remain keen to retain one of their key members of the squad.