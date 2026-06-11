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Former West Ham United chief scout Maximilian Hahn could be in line for a swift new opportunity after being interviewed by Swedish outfit Djurgarden.

The German began his scouting career at Darmstadt 98 before making the move to Werder Bremen in 2022, where he continued to build his reputation.

Hahn arrived in east London in January 2024 to take up a dual role as chief scout and chief analyst for the Hammers.

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However, the recent campaign ended in disappointment for the Hammers, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side suffering relegation and bringing their 14-year stay in the Premier League to an end.

Just a week after the drop, Hahn stepped down from his position as the club began reshaping its structure following relegation.

Now, according to Swedish daily Expressen Hahn has been interviewed by Djurgarden and could be in line for a role with the club.

It remains unclear how advanced the process is or what specific position Hahn is being considered for.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Should an agreement be reached, it would hand the German an immediate route back into football and an opportunity to enhance his reputation in a new environment.

Meanwhile, the east London outfit are continuing to shape their squad ahead of life in the Championship and have made an initial enquiry for midfielder Josh Mulligan.

The Hammers are also keeping tabs on players at fellow Championship side Cardiff City, including Rubin Colwill, in whom they have developed an interest.

West Ham have also offered Callum Wilson a new contract, with his current deal due to expire this month, though they are still waiting for a response.

Mateus Fernandes could emerge as a departure candidate, with big clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid credited with interest in him.

Hahn played an important role in identifying the Portuguese before his move to the London Stadium, making the midfielder’s development another positive mark on the German’s scouting record.