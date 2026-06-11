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Tottenham Hotspur new boy Marcos Senesi has received a surprise late call into Argentina’s World Cup squad.

Spurs have only just completed the signing of the centre-back, who is joining the club on a free transfer when his Bournemouth contract expires at the end of the month.

Senesi was included in Argentina’s preliminary World Cup squad, but did not make the cut into the final group for the tournament in North America.

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Now though the situation has changed and Tottenham will have another player in the World Cup.

The Argentina national team confirmed that Senesi has now been called up to the squad.

#SelecciónMayor El defensor Marcos Senesi se suma a la convocatoria de futbolistas que disputarán la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026. pic.twitter.com/yL113my5SL — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) June 11, 2026

They said in a statement: “Defender Marcos Senesi joins the squad of footballers who will compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

It is unclear who Senesi is replacing in the Argentina squad, but the defender now has involvement in the tournament to look forward to.

Defender Club Nicolas Tagliafico Lyon Gonzalo Montiel River Plate Lisandro Martinez Manchester United Cristian Romero Tottenham Hotspur Marcos Senesi Tottenham Hotspur Nicolas Otamendi Benfica Facundo Medina Marseille Nahuel Molina Atletico Madrid Defenders in the Argentina squad

He will be looking for an early opportunity for a club link-up on the international stage as Spurs star Cristian Romero is in the Argentina squad.

Other Premier League based players in the squad include Emi Martinez, Lisandro Martinez, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez.

Lionel Messi will continue to be the Argentina talisman as he adds to his 199 caps and 117 goals so far for his country.

Senesi has just three caps for Argentina to his name and it remains to be seen if he does get the chance to add to those in the coming weeks.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi will be watching closely to see that Senesi does not pick up an injury, as he aims to enjoy a full pre-season with the centre-back.

Senesi is the second arrival at Tottenham this summer, following Andrew Robertson also arriving on a free transfer.

Robertson will be in World Cup action with Scotland.