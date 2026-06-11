Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Legendary former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to see Red Bull Salzburg appoint Rangers manager Danny Rohl.

The 37-year-old impressed in his first managerial job at Sheffield Wednesday, keeping the Owls away from relegation danger before departing.

Rohl was not Rangers’ first choice manager, with Kevin Muscat and Steven Gerrard both rejecting the role, leading to the German being appointed.

The Gers did improve from Russell Martin’s bleak start to their last season, but they collapsed in the post split fixtures to eventually finish third in the Scottish Premiership.

Former Scottish Premiership hitman Tam McManus criticised the young boss for being too negative, and he could be on his way from Ibrox this summer.

Rohl is being chased by Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, who are currently without a new head coach.

Red Bull Salzburg are due to start pre-season training in just five days’ time, but they have no boss in place.

Manager Reign Marco Rose 2017-2019 Jesse Marsch 2019-2021 Matthias Jaissle 2021-2023 Gerhard Struber 2023-2024 Pepijn Ljinders 2024 Thomas Letsch 2024-2026 Daniel Beichler 2026 Recent Red Bull Salzburg managers

And, according to Austrian daily the Salzburger Nachrichten, Red Bull football supremo Klopp is pushing for Rohl to be appointed.

Klopp rates the Rangers boss and believes he would be a good fit at Red Bull Salzburg.

The former Liverpool boss has taken note of Rohl’s work and now he is wanted in Austria.

Rohl’s deal runs for two more years at the Scottish giants, but he could be hugely tempted by Red Bull Salzburg, who could also act as a stepping stone to a bigger job.

The 37-year-old claimed last month that he wants to win multiple titles at Ibrox, but the jury is out on whether he will stay.

For Rangers, losing Rohl after continuing to back him amid criticism would be a real blow, and send them looking for a new manager.