Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Fiorentina consider Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon to be expensive and are working to try to lower the amount they would need to pay to sign him.

Solomon arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2023 on a free transfer and put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

However, the 26-year-old attacker has failed to cement his place in Spurs’ starting eleven over the years, and has been sent out on loan to Leeds United, Villarreal and Fiorentina.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

This term in the second half, the Israel attacker made 16 appearances in Serie A, making three goal contributions for La Viola and amid doubt over whether the club would look to keep him, it emerged he ‘will do everything’ he can to extend his stay in Italy.

But Solomon’s underwhelming displays at the Stadio Artemio Franchi made his future at the club uncertain, and last month, it seemed that ‘doubts have increased’ at Fiorentina with the price tag an issue.

Fiorentina would have to pay €10m to Tottenham to sign Solomon on a permanent basis and they feel he ‘is expensive’ at the price, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Firenzeviola).

La Viola are in touch with Spurs to try to ‘lower’ the price at which they could sign Solomon.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Solomon is keen to extend his stay at Fiorentina, and his agent insists that he has not said goodbye to La Viola yet.

Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi will want to bolster his side’s attack in his first full season at the club, and Spurs have shown ‘serious interest’ in Liverpool star Cody Gakpo.

Besides that, the Lilywhites are also keeping tabs on relegated West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville, but Spurs have been warned about his ‘inconsistent’ displays.

Solomon’s permanent sale would help Spurs raise funds to invest in the summer transfer window, but whether they will be willing to accept a reduced sum is open to question.

Tottenham may well wait until later in the summer to see if any other clubs come into the picture for the Israeli winger.