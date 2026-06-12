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Aston Villa custodian Emi Martinez is ‘already looking for a place in Turin’ as Juventus continue their efforts to secure his signature.

The Old Lady have been assessing a number of options between the posts ahead of next season and have explored several possibilities in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario emerged on Juventus’ radar, with suggestions even indicating that the Italian had risen to the top of their shortlist.

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However, the substantial fee demanded by Spurs has proven to be an obstacle and the Bianconeri have a number of irons in the fire.

Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson was another name under consideration and the Brazilian sought clarity over his future before the World Cup, though the Reds have now made clear he will not leave.

Martinez has recently moved to the forefront of Juventus’ search for a new goalkeeper as they made contact with his entourage to explore a potential transfer.

There has even been speculation that an agreement is edging closer, though it has been clarified that the club and the Argentine have yet to find common ground.

Goalkeeper target Club Alisson Liverpool Emi Martinez Aston Villa Alex Meret Napoli Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Hotspur Goalkeepers looked at by Juventus

Now, in what could be seen as a sign Martinez does expect to leave Aston Villa for Juventus, it has been claimed he is looking for a place in Turin.

It is suggested that Martinez views Juventus as the ideal next step in his career and a chance to add further silverware at European level.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web: “Dibu Martinez is already looking for a place in Turin.

“This shows how much he feels like a Juventus player, how much he wants Juve, how much he considers Juventus the final step in his career, a chance to win something more in Europe.”

Martinez is currently preparing for Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria on Wednesday as the reigning champions begin the defence of their crown.

Di Marzio believes Aston Villa are in a tricky position due to Martinez’s desire.

He added: “It’s precisely because of this desire for Juventus that the Bianconeri believe they have Martinez under their spell.

“It’s true that they’ve explored alternatives, keeping them hot on the heels of Oblak, because they don’t know how much Aston Villa will ask.

“But Aston Villa is faced with a choice: either ask a high price for Dibu Martinez or sever ties with him, who instead feels he deserves to be released on favourable terms, perhaps even including compensation with bonuses as a form of recognition for what he has done for this club.”

Meanwhile, the Villans are already examining potential replacements for the Argentine, with Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro a ‘prominent’ name on their shortlist.

Lucas Chevalier is also under consideration, though any move for the Frenchman would require a convincing offer capable of satisfying Paris Saint-Germain.

Should Juventus succeed in striking a deal for Martinez, their current number one Michele Di Gregorio could find himself heading to England, with Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi an admirer of the Italian.