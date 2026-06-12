Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Aston Villa target Lucas Chevalier has held lengthy talks on his future with Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique.

Chevalier arrived at PSG in August 2025 from Lille for €40m to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, who went on to join Manchester City.

Though the Frenchman arrived as a high-profile signing, the goalkeeper lost his spot to Matvey Safonov in the latter part of the season.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 24-year-old made 17 appearances in the recent Ligue 1 season, while keeping nine clean sheets.

Chevalier was looked at closely by Aston Villa last summer and they considered him to be a top target before he completed a move to PSG.

Now, with Emi Martinez being chased by Juventus and appearing to be keen on making the move to Turin, Aston Villa are set to be forced into the market for a new number 1 again.

Chevalier has again been linked with the Europa League winners, however PSG may be looking to hold on to him.

Goalkeeper Age Lucas Chevalier 24 Matvey Safonov 27 Renato Marin 19 PSG goalkeepers

According to French journalist Olivier Tallaron, PSG boss Enrique ‘had a lengthy chat’ with Chevalier this week.

Enrique will be keen to make sure he has enough depth in the goalkeeper position as PSG head into next season, where they will look to win the Champions League for a third season in a row.

Should the Frenchman decide not to leave PSG, Aston Villa will have to explore further options in the market.

The Villains have already added Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro as a potential replacement for Martinez as they put together a list of possible goalkeeping options.

Though the Argentine goalkeeper has been linked with Juventus for a while, it was suggested recently the shot-stopper is not close to agreeing terms with the Italian club and there is no deal in place between the two clubs yet.

It remains to be seen whether Martinez, who is currently representing Argentina in the World Cup, will make a move from Villa Park, which could force Aston Villa to step up their interest in Chevalier.

The saga could drag on though, with Martinez expected to focus on the World Cup for now.