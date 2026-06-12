Barrington Coombs/Getty Images for Soccerex

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ramon Vega has claimed that the latest developments surrounding Luka Vuskovic are playing out just as he predicted.

The Croatian enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Hamburg in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as one of the most exciting young centre-backs in European football.

His performances even caught the attention of Barcelona, with a member of Hamburg’s technical staff suggesting that a fee of €70m would not be enough to lure him away from north London.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Vuskovic has also acknowledged the importance of regular football at this stage of his development, with game time viewed as a key factor in his next career decision.

Speculation surrounding the 19-year-old intensified recently when it emerged that he is ‘open to leaving’ north London this summer in search of greater opportunities.

Brighton & Hove Albion have now made a £30m offer and are believed to have reached a full verbal agreement with the Croatian as they attempt to finalise a deal.

Spurs supporters will be disappointed by the prospect, with the centre-back widely viewed as one of the club’s standout young talents and a player who could leave a lingering sense of what might have been.

Club played for Grasshoppers Cagliari Tottenham Hotspur Celtic Watford Creteil Clubs Ramon Vega played for

Reacting to the latest developments involving Vuskovic, Vega pointed out that this was an outcome he predicted.

Vega wrote on X: “Did I not tell you he is not coming back!

“Crazy.”

Should a move away from north London materialise, Vuskovic would leave without making a single competitive appearance for Tottenham despite arriving three years ago.

The Lilywhites could still look to protect their long-term interests through a buy-back clause or a significant sell-on percentage, though the extent to which Brighton would be willing to accommodate such terms remains unclear.

While they are attempting to land Vuskovic, Spurs are also working on a move for Seagulls centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke, with a deal potentially set to be completed ‘possibly by Sunday’.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have already completed two signings this summer, as the Italian’s transfer strategy has found approval from Tottenham legend Graham Roberts.