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Leeds United are facing competition from within the Premier League for highly rated defender Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh, whose move to Saudi Arabia does not appear to be done yet.

Kinteh was picked up by Norwegian outfit Tromso last year, after a trial period, from the Norwegian club’s partner academy Mawade Wade in Senegal.

The 19-year-old initially featured for the reserve side before earning promotion to the senior squad and making his first-team debut against Hamna in the Norwegian Cup.

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Tromso rejected a €5m bid for Kinteh last year despite the defender having made only three Eliteserien appearances at the time.

The defender’s rise continued at pace as he was named young player of the month in May before earning his first senior cap for Gambia in October.

The Gambian has continued his development this season, adding nine more Eliteserien appearances to his tally while attracting interest from clubs.

Kinteh first emerged as a target for Leeds earlier this month when it was suggested that the Whites have ‘gathered information’ about the defender.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The Yorkshire club received a boost in their pursuit of the 19-year-old when the German club 1.FC Koln, who were competing for the signature of the defender with the Whites, dropped out from the race.

However, with fresh developments emerging, Leeds’ competition to sign the Gambian is only getting stiffer.

According to the Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, more Premier League clubs have requested fresh information about Kinteh and could make concrete moves soon.

It was earlier suggested that Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli are ‘on the verge’ of completing the signing of the defender, which would see the Whites missing out on their target.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds are able to bring Kinteh to Elland Road this summer amid transfer interest.

With the summer transfer window approaching, the Whites will look to build on their impressive survival by adding quality signings to their squad to push for higher ambitions next season.

Leeds are in the mix for French midfielder Djaoui Cisse, who has been marked as having ‘immense potential for growth’.

The Yorkshire club are interested in signing Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, with Hull City and Ipswich Town also keen.