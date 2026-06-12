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Newcastle United would have ‘no qualms’ about splashing €40m to sign midfielder Arthur Atta, amid the valuation putting off Atalanta.

Atta has just had a breakout season with Udinese in Italy, more than doubling his game-time to 2,563 minutes from the 1,245 he clocked in the previous campaign.

His output has also dramatically improved, contributing five goals and four assists, both personal seasonal bests, while his disciplinary record improved, reducing the five yellow cards he picked up in 2024/25 to three last season.

Premier League sides Everton and Fulham took notice of Atta after a ‘monstrous performance’ against AC Milan in April saw him score and assist to guide Udinese to victory at the San Siro.

Newcastle joined the race for Atta in late May, with Eddie Howe hoping to improve his side after a disappointing campaign saw them finish 12th.

Serie A side Atalanta are also keen on Atta, with the club seeking to bring in ‘two quality midfielders’ to feature in new manager Maurizio Sarri’s lineup.

Atalanta though are not enthusiastic about the prospect of paying €40m for Atta, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero (via Gonfia La Rete).

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Newcastle, on the other hand, ‘would have no qualms about shelling out that sum’, with the Magpies looking to be hugely convinced about the qualities Atta would bring to St James’ Park.

Atta is not the only Udinese player linked with Newcastle, with centre-back Oumar Solet also having caught the eyes of the Magpies.

Adding to the Italian flavour, Raoul Bellanova, ‘who could leave’ Atalanta, and Evan Ndicka of Roma, with the Giallorossi desperately seeking to balance the books before the end of the financial year in June, have also been named as players being of interest to Newcastle.

Newcastle are flush with cash from the sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and are poised to se up a medical for Victor Munoz in the United States as they seek to sign him from Osasuna.

While Newcastle would like to keep Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, further funds might be generated with additional spots that require filling if either of the pair engineer a move away.

The Magpies will hope to bounce back from the disappointment of last season quickly, and target a return to Europe as a minimum.