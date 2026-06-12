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Celtic are facing competition from Polish side Rakow for the signature of FC Aarau striker Elias Filet, with the Ekstraklasa club ‘strongly interested’ in landing the sought-after hitman.

The 24-year-old striker, currently plying his trade in Switzerland, has emerged as a leading target for a move to Glasgow, with Celtic widely regarded as the frontrunners in the race for his signature.

Filet enjoyed a prolific breakthrough campaign with Aarau, racking up 22 goals and six assists across 40 appearances, form that is believed to have caught the attention of Bhoys manager Martin O’Neill.

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It emerged on Friday that a video conference had taken place earlier this week between the player’s representatives and Celtic officials as interest in the forward continued to gather momentum.

The left-footed attacker has attracted interest from across Europe, with French side Lorient remaining in the race, while Genk are understood to have gone a step further by submitting an offer for the Frenchman.

Now, Rakow are ready to put in a serious push to convince Filet to continue his career in Poland.

According to Polish outlet Goal.PL, Rakow are ‘strongly interested’ in the Paris-born marksman.

Clubs played for Sochaux Progres Istra FC Aarau Clubs Elias Filet has played for

Rakow, who finished fourth last season in the Ekstraklasa, are looking to climb higher up the standings and have made strengthening their attacking options a priority after recently bolstering manager Dawid Kroczek’s coaching set-up.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Filet appears well placed to secure a move away from Aarau, who may be tempted to cash in while interest in the striker is at its highest.

While the Scottish champions are the only club currently able to offer the lure of European football, the race for Filet’s signature remains far from settled.

Rakow’s entry into it gives Celtic further competition for the striker.

With admirers in France, Belgium and now Poland, the French forward is attracting growing interest this summer, and Celtic will be keen to get a deal over the line before the competition intensifies further.