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Nottingham Forest have ‘submitted a bid’ to Arsenal for the services of Portuguese attacker Fabio Vieira.

The Tricky Trees are aiming to strengthen over the summer after a campaign which saw them flirt with relegation despite a previous strong campaign in the Premier League.

Forest have turned their attention to Arsenal’s Vieira as an option now and are trying to sign him.

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The 26-year-old has just spent the season on loan in Germany, where he has benefited from regular game time at Hamburg.

Hamburg did have an option to buy Vieira set at €22m, but consider it too high and it has now expired.

Nottingham Forest have acted and, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, ‘submitted a bid’ which is of a total package worth €28m.

Now Nottingham Forest are waiting to see how Arsenal respond to the offer, which is expected to ‘become clear soon’.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Hamburg have still been hoping to be able to bring Vieira, who netted seven times in the Bundesliga in the recent season, back to Germany.

Those hopes could well be dashed though by Nottingham Forest getting serious with a big bid submitted.

A move to Forest would hand Vieira a fresh chance to make an impact in the Premier League and that could be hugely tempting for the Portuguese.

Vieira has not shown his potential at Arsenal and in 2024 was lauded for having ‘genius within him’ by the then FC Porto boss.

Nottingham Forest appear to be banking on being able to bring that genius from the attacker out in the Premier League.

Vieira moved to Arsenal from Porto in 2022, but was then loaned back to the Portuguese giants for the 2024/25 campaign.

The attacker cost the Gunners a fee of €35m, with a further €5m in add-ons, and letting him go for €28m four years after his capture could make sense.