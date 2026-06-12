Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images

Former Napoli star Gaetano Fontana has warned the Italian side that they should not be considering selling Sunderland target Frank Anguissa, who he would even keep over over Kevin De Bruyne.

The 30-year-old arrived in Naples in 2022 and has since played his part in two Serie A title-winning campaigns, establishing himself as one of the most important figures in the club’s midfield.

His most recent season was disrupted by a series of injury setbacks, yet the Cameroon international still managed to contribute six goal involvements from 22 appearances across all competitions.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Anguissa’s future has become a growing talking point in recent months as he enters the final year of his contract, while suggestions emerged in May that he would welcome a return to the Premier League.

Sunderland have registered their interest in Anguissa, though they are expected to have to part with at least €20m if they are to prise him away from Naples.

Napoli have been mooted as being prepared to cash in on Anguissa this summer as they look to bring in cash for new signings.

Incoming Napoli boss Massimiliano Allegri is keen on holding talks with Anguissa before any decision is made regarding his future though.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Fontana is a huge admirer of what the midfielder brings to the team though and did not hesitate to side with Anguissa when asked to choose between the Cameroonian and Kevin De Bruyne.

He explained that Anguissa is a complete and versatile midfielder who can contribute in both phases of the game, stressing that the Cameroonian blends naturally with those around him and embodies the demands of the modern game.

Fontana also pointed to Anguissa’s ability to adapt to different coaches and tactical ideas, while acknowledging De Bruyne’s status as an elite player and arguing that the Cameroonian’s all-round qualities still make him his preferred choice.

Speaking to Tutto Napoli Fontana was asked to choose between Anguissa and De Bruyne, and he answered: “Anguissa, all my life.”

He then explained his reason for that: “Because he’s a complete, versatile player, capable of playing in both phases of the game.

“Tactically, he integrates perfectly with the other midfielders and interprets modern football in the best possible way.

“Looking at Napoli’s recent history, I believe he’s one of the players who best adapts to any coach’s ideas.

“De Bruyne is an extraordinary champion, but a player of his experience must bring added value to the team.

“I’ve played under coaches whose ideas differed from mine, but that doesn’t mean I’m not fulfilling my duties.

“On the contrary, a champion must find a way to improve what’s around him.

“For this reason, if I had to choose, I’d choose Anguissa without a doubt.”

Whether Sunderland can convince Anguissa to make the move to the Stadium of Light remains to be seen, with several factors still to be resolved before any deal can gather momentum.

Fontana’s words though suggest if Sunderland can land him then he could have a huge impact, in much the same way Granit Xhaka did.

Regis Le Bris’ side also maintain a long-term admiration for Jhon Lucumi, though Besiktas have recently joined the chase despite the centre-back showing little interest in that option.

Anguissa is not the only Cameroonian midfielder under consideration either, with the Black Cats also having ‘asked for information’ about Arthur Avom.