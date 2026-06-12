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Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make an ‘outstanding commitment’ to Pedro Porro by making him one of the highest paid players, if not the highest, to fend off Manchester City‘s interest in the full-back.

Porro, in early May, admitted he hoped for ‘two pieces of good news’ before the end of the season in Spurs surviving and going to the World Cup with Spain.

Spurs saving themselves from relegation meant that his first wish was fulfilled on the final matchday, as West Ham United went down instead.

Luis de la Fuente in late May granted his second wish as he announced his Spain squad, with Porro set to appear in his first-ever major international tournament at the World Cup.

Porro might now be all set to be rewarded with something he did not ask for too, rounding off a dream couple of months.

Real Madrid have been linked with Porro to compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Spaniard’s valuation was viewed as prohibitive, as Los Blancos switched their sights to Denzel Dumfries.

Manchester City have also been interested in bringing Porro back to the club, with Spurs attaching a €57m price tag on their player, hoping to keep him.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Now, according to Spanish daily AS, Porro is set for a bumper pay rise that might make him the highest paid player at the club, as Spurs seek to fend off interest from the Cityzens.

Porro said earlier this week that discussions about his future will have to wait until after the World Cup, but it now appears that Spurs have convinced him to stay.

Tottenham are preparing an ‘outstanding commitment’ to Porro in terms of the contract, with an agreement close, as Roberto De Zerbi is dead set against losing him.

De Zerbi’s focus thus far in the transfer market has been in defence, with Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi walking through the doors on a free.

Spurs have also been negotiating with Brighton for defender Jan Paul van Hecke, with the the Seagulls looking to include Luka Vuskovic in the deal.

Vuskovic ‘reached a full verbal agreement’ with Brighton on Friday, as the move for Van Hecke apparently picked up pace.

Spurs fans will be hoping that De Zerbi and the new signings, after two consecutive 17-th place finishes in the league, can help their side challenge for the European spots in the upcoming campaign.