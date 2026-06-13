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Radu Dragusin’s agent has admitted he is waiting to speak to Tottenham Hotspur to see what plans they have for the Romanian, while noting Spurs have just signed a new centre-back.

Tottenham are making moves in the transfer market to add to a side that struggled last term, which could be bad news for Dragusin.

Argentine defender Marcos Senesi, who has been added to Argentina’s World Cup squad, has just joined on a free transfer from Bournemouth, meaning one more centre-back in the building.

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Tottenham are also in talks to bring in Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton in a deal which could see Luka Vuskovic go the other way.

Dragusin has already been struggling to command a spot in the side whenever Spurs have all their centre-backs fit and his situation could well get worse in the coming months.

His stock remains high in Italy’s Serie A, where there has been interest from several sides, while his agent has visited RB Leipzig, who are also keen.

Florin Manea though is not keen to draw any conclusions yet and admits he is waiting to hold talks with Tottenham to find out what they have planned for Dragusin.

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The agent is clear there is no immediate reason to worry and the Romania defender still has another four years left on his deal in north London.

“We have four more years of contract with Tottenham. I don’t know, maybe he will have to fight for a starting spot”, he told Romanian outlet Digisport.

“I’m waiting to talk to Tottenham. For now, I don’t have any concrete offer.

“If the current club believes that Radu needs to leave, ok. But there is no stress at the moment.

“I saw that Tottenham transferred a central defender, we’ll see what happens.

“They will let us know what decision they will make regarding Radu. We have four years left on our contract.”

Fiorentina, where Fabio Paratici is now the sporting director, have been credited with serious interest in Dragusin, but Manea believes that everything is up in the air regarding Italian clubs at the moment.

“In Serie A, nothing is known yet, directors and coaches have changed.

“Regarding Leipzig, there were those discussions in the winter, we talked again afterwards, but nothing happened.

“My strategy is for Radu to continue at Tottenham, but it depends on what those there say.”

Dragusin may get an opportunity to try to impress Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi over the course of pre-season, though the arrival of Senesi, especially if followed by Van Hecke coming in through the door, could be ominous for the Romanian.