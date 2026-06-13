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Burnley star Luca Koleosho is seen as the right profile by Fiorentina and La Viola are keeping a close eye on the winger.

The Clarets are staring down a summer transfer window which will bring a lot of changes at Turf Moor following their relegation from the Premier League in the recent campaign.

Next season, Burnley will once again be fighting for promotion in the Championship and some high-profile players could be released to manage the books.

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Koleosho spent the entire season on two separate loan spells, first at Espanyol and then at Paris FC, and his performances in Ligue 1 have put him on the radar of a host of clubs.

The Italy international’s stock in Serie A remains high, and the interest from Fiorentina are not new, as La Viola have been keeping tabs on him in recent weeks.

Fiorentina recently handed the managerial reigns to Fabio Grosso and the view at the club is that Koleosho is the right profile for the boss, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via FirenzeViola)

Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici is looking for a young Italian attacker under the age of 25, and Koleosho fits the bill perfectly.

Interested side Country Fiorentina Italy Monza Italy Genoa Italy Keen on Koleosho

Besides that, it has been suggested that Burnley could part ways with Koleosho for less than €10m, which could work in La Viola’s favour.

It is claimed that Koleosho ‘is unlikely to stay’ at Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League.

However, Fiorentina are only the only team in Serie A keen to sign Koleosho, as Monza and Genoa are also monitoring Koleosho’s situation at Burnley.

Koleosho arrived at Turf Moor from Spanish side Espanyol in 2024 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which would keep him at the club until 2029.

This term, while on loan at Paris FC, the 21-year-old contributed to four goals in 16 Ligue 1 games, and it was believed that the French outfit were ‘planning to trigger’ their option to buy, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

Burnley will be looking to gain promotion straight back to the Premier League, which they have been doing in the last few seasons, but with the summer transfer window approaching, they need to decide Koleosho’s future at the club.

The Clarets are yet to confirm their new manager for next season and are also in danger of losing several high-profile players in the summer.

Koleosho still has three years remaining on his current contract, which might help Burnley to negotiate the right transfer fee, considering several clubs are interested in the Italy international.